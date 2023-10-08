TL;DR

Ripple (XRP) outperforms Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Google search interest.

Shiba Inu gets more social mentions than XRP but receives similar engagement, raising questions about social dynamics around these cryptocurrencies.

Ripple v. Shiba Inu: The Search Volume Battle

It goes without saying that Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two of the most electrifying communities in the cryptocurrency field.

They are undoubtedly among the most popular altcoins, but it turns out that Ripple (and XRP) are consistently outperforming Shiba Inu (and SHIB) in one specific metric.

We’re talking about search interest, according to Google Trends. This is what the one-year graph looks like when comparing Ripple, XRP, Shiba Inu, and SHIB:

As seen in the chart, Ripple and XRP are clearly trending better compared to SHIB, and Shiba Inu, although individually, Shiba Inu seems to be doing a tad bit better than Ripple. Of course, it’s important to note that Shiba Inu is a dog breed, and it’s impossible to differentiate the search volume for it and for the cryptocurrency.

That said, this is the current situation, and it hasn’t been always like that. In fact, in the first quarter, Shiba Inu has consistently outperformed both Ripple and XRP as search terms.

What About Social Mentions?

Social mentions measure how many times a cryptocurrency has been mentioned in various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and so forth.

It turns out that Shiba Inu has been mentioned around 7609 times, while XRP was

mentioned 3186 times. And yet, they received roughly the same engagement, which is also curious to point out.