XRP’s popularity has surged, outperforming ETH in Google searches in several countries.

Ripple’s lawsuit outcome and events like the Bitcoin halving could further boost XRP’s prominence and value.

Japan and Many More

Despite the lengthy lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the entity’s native token – XRP – remains among the trendiest cryptocurrencies. Its popularity rose significantly last year when Ripple secured three vital (yet partial) court victories against its opponent.

According to most recent trends, XRP has even surpassed Ethereum (ETH) in Google searches in certain countries (over the past month). Japan, the Philippines, and South Africa are the top 3 nations where Ripple’s coin has dwarfed its. XRP searches have also been on the rise in Finland, Malaysia, and Indonesia, albeit in a more modest fashion.

Ethereum remains more popular in some leading European economies, including France, Sweden, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and others.

A few months ago, Solana briefly flipped ETH in terms of Google searches. The trend coincided with SOL’s rapid price increase, which skyrocketed by approximately 1,000% between the beginning of last year and New Year’s Eve.

Can XRP Progress Even More?

Some could argue that Ripple’s coin might surge in popularity even more if its price explodes in the following months. The crypto space is rammed with analysts who have recently predicted colossal surges for the coin.

Several important factors and upcoming developments hint that such an ascend is not out of the cards. Perhaps the most obvious one is the outcome of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC, which is nearing a grand trial (scheduled on April 23).

A decisive win for the company might trigger huge excitement and cause a bull run for XRP and the entire market. On the other hand, the opposite scenario could pause the advancement of the industry.

The Bitcoin halving is worth mentioning, too. The event occurs approximately every four years and reduces the rate at which new BTC is mined. Historically, it has been followed by a massive crypto bull run, which might positively impact the XRP price.

Those willing to explore additional factors that could play a role, feel free to take a look at our dedicated video below: