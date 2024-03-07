TL;DR

XRP falls behind other leading cryptocurrencies in performance, trading significantly below its peak from 2018 despite recent partial legal victories for Ripple.

Optimism persists among analysts for XRP’s future growth, with predictions of a major rally influenced by regulatory developments.

Catching up With the Pack

Ripple’s XRP has experienced some volatility in the past few days, hovering between $0.57 and $0.66. Despite being up around 20% on a monthly scale, the asset has not performed as well as other leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The aggregate platform Coincodex, which tracks the prices of numerous digital assets, revealed that 64% of the tokens from the top 100 list had outperformed XRP in terms of annual increases. Currently, the coin trades at approximately $0.62 (per CoinGecko’s data), down 84% from its all-time high reached in 2018.

The stats were not so grim in July last year when XRP soared as high as $0.85. The spike was likely triggered by Ripple’s first major (yet partial) court victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company secured two additional victories in the following months, followed by a brief resurgence of XRP’s valuation, albeit not as substantial as the one observed in July.

Is a Rally on the Horizon?

Multiple analysts, such as Dark Defender and EGRAG CRYPTO, remain optimistic that XRP would catch up with its rivals in the following months and witness a substantial bull run.

The former claimed the asset’s price is on the verge of a massive increase, describing it as “the awakening of 6 years.” EGRAG CRYPTO outlined a long-term forecast, according to which XRP might skyrocket to $10 by 2030.

Some essential factors that could play a role in a possible price ascent this year include regulatory developments (like the outcome of the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit), important partnerships, further adoption, and more.

Those willing to observe the seven key signs hinting that XRP is set to explode in 2024, please check our dedicated video below: