TL;DR

XRP-KRW is the top trading pair on Upbit, outperforming BTC-KRW and ETH-KRW.

XRP has been the top-ranked trading asset on Upbit for 70 days, surpassing BTC’s 64 days.

XRP recently reached $0.58; predictions suggest a potential surge to $6 by 2024 after crossing the $1.30 mark.

XRP Ranking First

The native token of Ripple – XRP – has recently dragged the investors’ attention towards itself due to the constant positive developments surrounding the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the subsequent price increase of the asset.

A research conducted by the crypto market data provider Kaiko revealed that XRP-KRW is the most popular trading pair on the popular South Korean exchange Upbit. Year-to-date (YTD) transaction volume involving it has surpassed $30 billion, while BTC-KRW ranks second.

Interestingly, ETH-KRW is in the ninth position, outpaced by Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and other digital assets that Upbit users would instead trade.

It is worth noting that the trading pair involving XRP has been at the top of the ranking for the most days – 70, followed by BTC-KRW at 64.

XRP’s Recent Ascend

The coin’s valuation has lately been on a significant rise, surpassing $0.58 earlier this week to reach a two-month high. According to some experts and analysts, the current bullish condition of the market, a potential decisive win against the SEC, and other regulatory developments could drive XRP’s price even higher.

The popular X (Twitter) user Dark Defender recently predicted it could explode by approximately 1,000% by the end of 2024. According to them, the forecast could become a reality if XRP manages to overcome several support and resistance levels, such as the $1.30 mark. From that moment on, it could reach $6 in a matter of a few months, Dark Defender opined.

Those willing to check what are XRP’s chances for a price surge in the remaining months of 2023 could take a look at the video below: