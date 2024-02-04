The topic of a potential Initial Public Offering by Ripple is not a new one. It’s been a heavily-discussed possibility amongst holders.

Most recently, however, Brad Garlinghouse – the CEO of the company – made it clear that taking the company public was not a top priority. However, he also said that they had been actively exploring markets outside of the US for an IPO because of the hostile regulatory environment in the States.

This isn’t stopping analysts and community members from speculating on its potential size.

Zach Rector – a well-known community member specializing in covering financial markets on X – recently took it to the social media platform to speculate on the potential size of a future Ripple IPO.

First, he gave an example of the largest initial public offerings in history, which include names like Saudi Aramco (raising $25.6 billion), Alibaba ($21.8 billion), Softbank, Visa, Meta (Facebook), and so forth.

Rector gave multiple examples and arguments as to why a potential Ripple IPO would be significant, including the fact that the company is part of an innovative industry with transformative potential, an impressive lineup of prominent experts, and the amount of XRP that Ripple owns in Escrow.

Most recently, the company conducted a buyback worth some $285 million, which valued the company at $11 billion.

He also said that there are future catalysts that might seriously tip the scale into Ripple’s favor in regards to how big the IPO could be. Namely, he mentioned the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission and a potential positive outcome of it.

He believes that this would signal a lot of strength to investors, coupled with the fact that Ripple is “cashflow-strong.”