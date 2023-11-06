Ripple is today’s best performer amongst the major cryptocurrencies, and it’s not even close. Bitcoin’s price seems to be consolidating around $35K, which appears to have given breathing room for altcoins, which are popping left and right.

Bitcoin’s Price Unable to Overcome $35K

Bitcoin’s price seems to be stuck at the $35K level, as it’s been unable to overcome it for quite a while now. The cryptocurrency has been trading completely flat for the past 24 hours but has increased by 2% for the past week.

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for BTC during the last day, though, as can clearly be seen in the chart below.

As it can be seen, the price has been on a mini-rollercoaster throughout the past 24 hours, but neither sellers nor buyers were able to definitively take control. That’s why Bitcoin is now trading where it was yesterday.

However, its dominance over the market continues to decline and is now below 50%. This means that altcoins are taking advantage of BTC’s indecisiveness and are popping in turn.

Ripple (XRP) Leads Altcoins Rally

Ripple has managed to increase by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, becoming the uncontested top performer over the period. The cryptocurrency is now pushing for $0.7, and it’s interesting to see if it will be able to overcome this important level.

Most of the altcoins are trading well in the green with very few exceptions. It appears that Solana (SOL) is taking a break from its impressive rally, and it’s very curious to see if it will continue to perform as impressively as it did last week.

From the top 100, the best-performing cryptocurrency is NEO, which is up almost 14%, followed by KuCoin’s KCS, which is up 11%.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have EGLD, which is down 8% over the past 24 hours but remains up almost 50% in the past seven days.