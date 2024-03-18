TL;DR

XRP sees modest growth but remains a topic of interest, with expectations of a potential rally and increased adoption by exchanges.

Other trading venues that have already embraced the asset include Gemini, Coinbase, Kraken, and many more.

Despite its brief price surge last week, Ripple’s XRP is still trailing behind the leading cryptocurrencies. It is currently hovering at the $0.60 mark (per CoinGecko’s data), a 9% increase on a monthly scale.

However, it remains a top trending asset, with numerous analysts envisioning a substantial rally in the short term that can benefit the multi-million XRP holders.

The token also keeps catching the eye of cryptocurrency exchanges that have yet to offer trading services with it. One example is the US-based Atlantis Exchange.

It announced on X that XRP trading had become available to users from March 17, adding that the asset has huge potential.

$XRP to start trading at 5:00 AM, UTC, today. Get #funds ready now. A value increase of #100x or more seems possible. Don’t miss out! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/XiqhKmciUM — Atlantis Exchange (@Atlantis_Ex) March 17, 2024

Earlier this year, another exchange headquartered in the United States – Gemini – expanded its offerings by introducing XRP perpetual contracts to users.

The last time the firm touched upon the token was last summer – a month after Ripple’s first partial court victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shortly after, it re-listed XRP on its platform, adding its name to the company of Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Bitstamp.

The asset appears to be quite popular among American investors. As CryptoPotato reported, XRP briefly became the top-traded altcoin on US-based exchanges, leaving behind Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE).