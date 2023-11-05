TL;DR

Google Trends data shows that XRP is more popular than Ethereum in 47 US states, with the highest interest coming from Delaware, Nevada, Louisiana, Arizona, and Hawaii.

XRP’s price fluctuations throughout 2023 have been influenced by the ongoing lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC, with Ripple’s partial wins in court contributing to a positive trend.

Forecasting the future value of XRP varies greatly among analysts, with estimates ranging from a moderate increase to $0.90 by next summer to an extreme prediction of $500, which would require a market capitalization far exceeding the current total crypto market cap.

Americans are Interested in Ripple (XRP)

Ripple’s native token – XRP – seems to be a highly intriguing topic for many Americans. According to Google Trends data, the residents of 47 states have displayed higher interest in the asset than Ethereum (ETH).

Delaware, Nevada, Louisiana, Arizona, and Hawaii are the regions where XRP is the most popular. On the other hand, Vermont, New York, Oregon, and the District of Columbia are the only areas where Ethereum has surpassed Ripple’s coin.

XRP’s price has gone through numerous ups and downs since the beginning of 2023, experiencing a significant uptrend in the second half of the year. The positive performance could be a result of the developments surrounding the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC, specifically the three partial wins that the blockchain enterprise has secured so far.

The outcome of the legal battle, which has been ongoing since December 2020, is expected to be revealed in the spring of 2024 during a grand trial. Multiple analysts and experts have predicted that a decisive win for Ripple could propel a further jump for XRP.

Some of the XRP Forecasts

The popular X (Twitter) user CrediBULL argued that the asset’s valuation could rise to approximately $0.90 by the summer of next year.

While such a prediction sounds somewhat realistic, other analysts, like Shannon Thorp, have envisioned astronomical increases. She assumed that XRP could explode to $500 in the following years.

It is worth mentioning that the coin’s market capitalization should spike to over $250 trillion for this to happen. In comparison, the entire market cap of the sector was “just” $3 trillion in 2021 when many digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), charted all-time highs.

Those curious to check how high XRP could shoot in the remaining months of the ongoing year could take a look at the video below: