TL;DR

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emphasized the company’s commitment to global expansion despite regulatory challenges in the US.

The firm’s progress may be fueled by a positive outcome of the trial against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ripple’s Roadmap

Brad Garlinghouse – Chief Executive Officer of Ripple – recently unveiled the company’s strategy for the near future. He assured that expanding globally remains a top priority while the regulators in the United States remain predominantly hostile against the cryptocurrency industry:

“We are going to keep expanding even though the US market, partly from a regulatory point of view, has been slow to adopt. The non-US market has been really, really strong for us.”

Garlinghouse also emphasized Ripple’s goal of dominating the new financial infrastructure, highlighting XRP’s potential role in the future monetary landscape.

“We think that opportunity is huge, we think that’s going to be great for Ripple, we think it’s going to be great for XRP so I’m very very optimistic about that. I just think that the US needs to figure it out.”

Subsequently, Ripple’s boss touched upon the firm’s intentions to launch a stablecoin pegged to the American dollar. He reiterated his position that the move would bridge the gap between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency sector.

The Success Depends on the Trial’s Outcome

Some might argue that Ripple’s progress and a potential XRP rally hang on the resolution of the trial between the company and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The legal spat started more than three years ago when the watchdog accused the firm of illegally raising more than $1.3 billion in an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP. For its part, Ripple claims that its native token should not be considered a security.

The lawsuit will move to a grand trial, scheduled for April 23. Ripple has so far achieved three partial court wins against its enemy, with many industry participants expecting a decisive victory in the following months. Those willing to explore the specifications of the case and how it may impact XRP’s price, feel free to check our dedicated video below: