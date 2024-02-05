Ripple’s Oliver Segovia – a Senior Director and the company’s head of Product Marketing for the payments division – teased a significant development for the firm’s US-based clients and users.

Segovia outlined that they are planning to announce new product updates that are “powered by our money transmitter licenses (MLTs) that cover the majority of US states.”

What that basically means is that Ripple is getting ready to start rolling out its payment solutions within the US despite the regulatory hurdles that the company is currently facing in the country. Recall that Ripple is in the middle of one of the most fierce legal battles against the US Securities and Exchange Commission over whether or not XRP is a security.

Ripple Payments, on the other hand, is a service supported by the company that takes advantage of XRP as a bridge currency. The goal is to provide various advantages compared to traditional finance settlement systems, such as quicker execution speeds and lower fees. So far, the company’s payment products have been focused predominantly outside of the US.

90% of our business is outside the United States. After being relatively quiet for the past 3 years in the US for Ripple Payments, we’re geared up to announce new product updates powered by our money transmitter licenses (MTLs) that cover the majority of US states. – said Segovia.

The company is also hiring in the US.