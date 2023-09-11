John Deaton is a vocal pro-Ripple attorney representing some 75,000 XRP investors in the case against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a recent tweet, he broke down the demographics, pinpointing where most of the investors are from.

Where Are XRP Investors Mostly From?

John Deaton took to Twitter on September 10th to break down the demographics of some 75,000 XRP investors in his XRP holder list in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

He said that Australia has moved to number being the number three most-represented country, while about 53% of the 75K holders are from the US.

The United Kingdom takes the second spot, and after that comes Australia.

It’s worth noting, though, that the difference between the number of holders in Canada and Australia is very small – around 11 people.

Ripple v SEC: Most Recent Developments

As CryptoPotato reported during the weekend, the SEC argued in a new filing that it has an “institutional interest” in the most efficient resolution of the case.

In opposition of Ripple’s most recent motion arguing against the SEC’s request for an interlocutory appeal, the watchdog said:

The SEC, like the Court, has an institutional interest in the most efficient ultimate resolution of this litigation. Defendatns’ interest, by contrast, is to delay an ultimate resolution so that they may continue freely selling XRP into public markets without the disclosures that come with registration, to the tune of over $3 billion net ODL sales since 2020 alone.

Recall that the SEC is claiming that secondary sales of XRP on the open market should be constituted an investment contract – a notion tossed by Judge Analisa Torres in her most recent ruling.