The interesting developments around cryptocurrencies like Ripple’s XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and others continue.

In this recap, we will take a look at the most recent exciting news, such as the Q4 XRP price prediction, the developments around SHIB’s ecosystem, and an interesting prediction about Bitcoin’s price.

Let’s dive in.

Q4 XRP Price Prediction

For this, we turned to no other than ChatGPT – the world’s most popular AI-based chatbot.

While it failed to pinpoint a particular number (unlike another prediction that you will read about later), the AI outlined important considerations to keep tabs on during the last three months of 2023.

Naturally, these included a potential outcome or developments in the case between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Others included:

Partnerships and integrations

Market liquidity

Geopolitical events

Technology developments

Market sentiment

We’ve also asked ChatGPT what it thinks about XRP’s price performance during the next bull run. Its answer can be found in the following quick video:

As we promised, there was one other Ripple price prediction, but it was for the longer term. Shannon Torp – a well-known cryptocurrency analyst – suggested that XRP’s price could reach a whopping $500 in the next four years. Her reasoning was based on the cross-border payments market reaching a capitalization of $250 trillion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developments

In other news, the world’s second-largest meme coin is next on the list for updates. We decided to also ask ChatGPT about its performance in Q4 – after all, September is half gone, and we are about to enter the last three months of the year.

The chatbot said that one of the most important considerations for SHIB’s price performance is its token design and burn mechanics:

The supply and demand dynamics of Shiba Inu are essential. Any changes in the tokenomics, such as burning tokens or implementing staking mechanisms, can affect the token’s value.

On that subject, we’ve recently prepared a detailed article on how Shiba Inu burns SHIB tokens. You can find it here.

Team members continue to warn about potential clone projects that imitate certain aspects of Shiba Inu’s ecosystem. Lastly, Lucie warned that TREAT hasn’t been launched yet and that there might be scammers who pretend otherwise.

Bitcoin En-Route to $30K

Last but most definitely not least, we have the co-founder of crypto analytics provider Glassnode giving their thought on the BTC price.

He pointed out that the US CPI increased by 0.6% this month and that this was expected to somewhat stir the BTC price, which it kind of has.

Bitcoin reclaimed $26K, but the co-founder of Glassnode thinks there are better times ahead:

Risk Signal’s nosedive into the 60s signifies this attitude shift. Profit booking pressure may loom around $27.4K and $28.2K, but this climb seems poised as a step before tackling the psychological barrier at $30K.