Elizabeth Warren, known for her critical stance on cryptocurrencies, is challenged by pro-crypto attorney John Deaton in Massachusetts’ 2024 Senate race.

Deaton’s campaign was backed by Charles Hoskinson – founder of Cardano and a well-known name in the digital asset industry.

Rooting for the Crypto Guy

2024 is an election year in the United States, with the country choosing its next President and Senators. One particular battle – that of the state of Massachusetts – offers to be quite intriguing. The current Senator – Elizabeth Warren – will seek re-election, whereas John Deaton will challenge her reign.

The former has held the position since 2013, winning her previous campaigns with a vast majority. She is also known as one of the harshest critics of the cryptocurrency industry, calling for the implementation of stringent rules and describing the asset class as a “fourth-rate alternative to real currency.”

Deaton stands on the opposite corner as an outspoken advocate of the sector. He is also a prominent attorney representing thousands of XRP investors in Ripple’s lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Most recently, Deaton received financial backing from another well-known individual in the cryptocurrency industry – Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson. The latter said he had donated the maximum amount to support the lawyer’s campaign, which, according to state laws, is $3,300.

“We need people willing to take on the establishment against banks writing our laws and destroying the Crypto industry,” Hoskinson added.

What are Deaton’s Chances?

Current Senator Warren is an experienced politician with an established reputation, meaning Deaton will find it hard to emerge victorious.

However, the attorney might be able to win the trust of the people of Massachusetts due to one particular fact. According to a survey conducted last year, the state is among the US regions with the most crypto enthusiasts, and those might prefer his candidacy instead of the naysayer Warren.

If elected in November, Deaton promised to work for the working and middle classes, tackle inflation, solve the migrant crisis, and help “the little guy.”

“I am running for U.S. Senate to continue my life’s mission to shake things up for the people who need it most,” he stated.