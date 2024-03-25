Polygon’s beta version of the zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) became the latest network to hit a snag, but the team was swift in controlling the damage and applied the necessary fixes.

Over the weekend, Polygon reported that its zkEVM encountered downtime because of an issue with its blockchain sequencer.

In its latest update, the scaling solution revealed the network resumed operations on March 25th.

The Emergency Council for Polygon’s zkEVM Mainnet Beta implemented an emergency status to enable the Polygon zkEVM Core Team to fix a crucial issue, thereby allowing the resumption of L1 settlement on the Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta.

After completing this update, Polygon further stated that the emergency status was lifted, meaning that any future system changes will be subject to a 10-day timelock before being implemented.

It’s important to note that the issue only affected Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta and did not impact Polygon PoS, Polygon CDK, or any chains deployed using Polygon CDK.

In fact, Polygon said that the sequencer issue was due to an L1 reorg in an earlier update.

“This only impacts Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta and does not impact Polygon PoS, Polygon CDK, or any chain deployed using Polygon CDK. We thank both the Emergency Council members and the teams of engineers for their diligent work this weekend on resolving this issue.”

Polygon launched its zkEVM in March 2023. It surged to an all-time high of $187 million in total value locked (TVL) earlier this month but underwent a minor decline to $155 million as of March 24th, as per data compiled by L2Beat.

Total distinct addresses on Polygon zkEVM were recorded at 658k and have been relatively flat throughout the month.