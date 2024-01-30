Mark Cuban recently took to X on Monday afternoon for a spontaneous Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with his 8.8 million followers, where he touched on various topics, including crypto-related ones.

When asked about his preferred cryptocurrency ventures beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, Mark Cuban highlighted Polygon and Injective, declaring, “I’ve invested in both (DYOR).”

Dallas Mavericks Still Accepts Dogecoin

One of the questions touched on Cuban’s support for Dogecoin, with the user inquiring, “Do the Mavs still accept Dogecoin?” To this, Cuban simply replied, “Yes.” Cuban’s NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, gained widespread attention in 2021 for becoming one of the first major businesses to accept DOGE as a payment method.

Reflecting on the success of Dogecoin, Cuban acknowledged that those who invested in the cryptocurrency when the Mavericks began accepting it would be reaping the rewards now.

Cuban responded straightforwardly when asked about the viral Dogwifhat meme and whether he’s on board: “I don’t think about it.” Unlike many other crypto enthusiasts, Cuban appears unimpressed by the surge in interest in Solana memecoins like Dogwifhat.

In a more lighthearted moment, a parody profile of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell asked Cuban, “Do you like my printer?” To this, Cuban humorously replied with a clear “Go Brrr,” referencing the sound of a printing press.

NFTs Should Be Collected, Not Speculated

The discussion moved to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), a subject where Cuban has established himself as a connoisseur. Despite their speculative nature, Cuban emphasized that NFTs are primarily collectibles and should be bought for use or collection, not speculation.

Expressing his thoughts on decentralized finance (DeFi), Cuban highlighted the need for new ideas with more utility. While he has invested in DeFi, he seems less impressed with its current state, stating, “I hope so. But it’s not trending in that direction.”

Mark Cuban, who has experience in traditional finance and crypto, also expressed skepticism about tokenizing real-world assets, stating it would be a “hard sell.” This perspective differs from the bullish prediction of Larry Fink, who believes all assets will eventually be tokenized.

In a final reflection on the overall crypto space, Cuban’s take mirrored that of many retail investors: “I hate the speculation but love when there is utility.”