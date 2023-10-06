Jaynti Kanani, one of the co-founders of Polygon, recently announced that he would be stepping back from his day-to-day involvement with the project.

This announcement arrives when developers are involved in realizing Polygon 2.0, a project aimed at seamlessly integrating zero-knowledge proofs.

Kanani Announces Departure from Polygon

Kanani, who played a pivotal role in the creation and growth of Polygon, recently announced on X he would be stepping down from his day-to-day involvement in the project. Kanani’s decision to step back comes after six years of active participation in it.

He expressed his desire to embark on “new adventures” while indirectly contributing to Polygon.

After kickstarting Polygon in 2017, around 6 months back, I decided to step back from the day-to-day grind. I’m more confident in Polygon’s bright future and passionate community. I’ll be focusing on new adventures while still cheering and contributing to Polygon from the… — Jaynti Kanani (JD) (@jdkanani) October 4, 2023

This announcement was met with a mix of emotions within the Polygon community. Sandeep Nailwal, a fellow co-founder and software engineer, stated, “Man, this makes me emotional. What a ride we’ve had together, brother. But it’s just the start for Polygon; I wish we could’ve done more for longer together in this crazy journey that is Polygon. But hey, you got to do what you got to do.”

This development follows Polygon Labs’ recent restructuring, which took place in July. The reshuffle saw Marc Boiron assume the role of CEO and former President Ryan Wyatt transitioning into an advisory role. Anurag Arjun, another co-founder of Polygon, had also left the company in March as Polygon spun off its modular blockchain project, Avail.

Polygon 2.0 in the Works Amid Leadership Changes

Despite the change in leadership and Kanani taking a step back, Polygon 2.0 remains a central focus for the project’s future. Last month, Polygon officially proposed changes for the upgrade, which was initially introduced in June. Kanani assured that he would still contribute from the sidelines, expressing his bullish outlook on Polygon 2.0.

Developers are actively involved in realizing Polygon 2.0, a project that seeks to integrate zero-knowledge proofs. This project consists of four protocol layers, each focused on staking, interoperability, execution, and proofing. Polygon 2.0 aims to bring a new level of sophistication and efficiency to the world of blockchain technology.

Meanwhile, the news of Kanani’s transition has not significantly impacted Polygon’s native token, MATIC. The token’s price has remained relatively stable within the $0.55 to $0.58 range, and at the time of writing, it stands at $0.56, reflecting a 1.1% increase over the last 24 hours.