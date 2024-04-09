Polkadot appears to be bustling with activity, which is evident from the record-breaking number of active addresses on the blockchain and other metrics that depicted a bullish case.

According to the latest stats by ‘Parity Data,’ Polkadot accumulated over 605,200 active addresses. Nearly half of them, around 248,000 out of 605,000, are associated with Moonbeam, the cross-chain smart contract platform that topped the charts, followed by 191,000 addresses that were directly established on Polkadot.

Decentralized IoT network ‘Nodle’ trails behind with 66,063 active addresses, followed by Polkadot’s top parachain protocol Astar, and decentralized liquid staking protocol Bifrost with 24,262 and 16,907, respectively.

Next up were Acala with 15,586 and Manta with 14,178, capturing the sixth and seventh positions for top active addresses.

Commenting on the milestone, Polkadot tweeted,

“Activity continues to grow in the Polkadot ecosystem, where many apps use dedicated blockspace to prevent issues like network spam. Polkadot is about flexibility without compromising on resilience. In the end, this benefits the users.”

Additionally, the count of unique accounts holding non-zero balances is steadily increasing, surpassing 5.59 million by March’s end, compared to 5.53 million at February’s close.

Despite this bustling activity, total transactions on the network remain relatively subdued.

In March, Polkadot recorded a total of 11.58 million monthly transactions, a slight increase from April’s 10.8 million but significantly lower than the 31.78 million transactions registered in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Polkadot’s native DOT token underwent a modest recovery in tandem with its peer altcoins. Over the past 24 hours, DOT was up by nearly 5% and was currently trading at $9.03.

Last month, Palo Alto venture capital firm Electric Capital claimed that DOT is a crypto to watch in the upcoming cycle.