Pantera Capital is seeking to secure $1 billion for its new fund, ‘The Panter Fund V. ‘ It is designed to provide investors with exposure to a wide range of blockchain-based assets.

A new report by Bloomberg revealed that the new fund is expected to launch in April 2025.

Pantera Fund V

The Pantera Fund V has been designed to be an all-encompassing product, differing from the digital asset investment manager’s previous funds with more specific investment focuses such as the Liquid Token Fund, Early Stage Token Fund, Bitcoin Fund, and Venture Funds. Qualified investors must allocate a minimum of $1 million, with the first close scheduled for April 1, 2025.

Limited partners are expected to contribute a minimum of $25 million to participate in the fund.

Its website states,

“Fund V offers exposure to the full spectrum of blockchain assets. The venture-style Fund will invest in venture equity, early-stage tokens, and liquid tokens.”

The fund, if successful, would become the largest raised since the sector’s collapse amidst scandals and bankruptcies in 2022, according to the report. The fund managers encountered significant difficulties in raising new capital last year, but this appears to be changing as the sentiment of key players improves.

With the market recovery, Pantera’s new fund is expected to match the size of its last one, which raised about $1.25 billion two years ago.

Pantera Capital Scores Discounted Solana Tokens

In addition to the new fund, Pantera Capital also emerged as one of the successful bidders for another batch of discounted Solana tokens. They were auctioned by the administrators overseeing the bankruptcy of the now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Approximately 2,000 SOL tokens were sold this week, though this information hasn’t been publicly disclosed. Neither Pantera nor the FTX estate spokespeople have commented on the sale yet. Earlier this month, the FTX estate disposed nearly two-thirds of a $2.6 billion stash of Solana tokens at a discounted rate, attracting interest from Pantera and Galaxy Digital, as reported by insiders.

The 41 million SOL tokens being sold are locked under a pre-agreed vesting period spanning four years. Despite previous auctions fetching roughly $60 per token, sources reveal that these recent coins were sold at a higher price. More auctions are expected to follow.