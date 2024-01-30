After days of trading at approximately $42,000, Bitcoin (BTC) finally went on the offensive, spiking to almost $44,000 a few hours ago.

Its latest push resulted in more than $110 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, with short positions representing $76 million of the total share (according to CoinGlass).

Bitcoin liquidations accounted for $40 million of the amount, whereas Ethereum (whose price surpassed the $2,300 mark) followed next with almost $25 million.



Other altcoins, such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), are also well in the green, soaring by 6% and 8%, respectively (per CoinGecko’s data).

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization surged to nearly $1.75 trillion, while Bitcoin’s dominance over the alternative coins remains at around 52.5%.