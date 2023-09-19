Optimism, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, recently announced the successful distribution of its third airdrop.

Known as ‘Airdrop #3,’ it distributed 19,411,313 OP tokens, equivalent to over $26 million, to a total of 31,870 unique addresses.

Optimism’s $26 million Airdrop

Optimism recently took to X to announce the successful conclusion of its third airdrop, which occurred on Sept. 18. The airdrop, which is a part of the protocol’s community incentivization and governance plan, saw a total of 19,411,313 OP tokens, collectively worth more than $26 million, distributed to 31,870 unique addresses.

Today Optimism is announcing OP Airdrop #3. 19M OP allocated to over 31k unique addresses to reward positive-sum governance participation in the Collective. Read on for details on eligibility criteria and allocations. — Optimism (✨🔴_🔴✨) (@optimismFND) September 18, 2023

The airdrop specifically targeted users who delegated their OP tokens’ voting power between January 20th and July 20th of 2023 to reward positive-sum governance participation in its community. To further incentivize active participation in governance, a 2x bonus was given to those delegated to an actively participating voter.

To ensure the security of its users, Optimism made it clear that there is no claims page for Airdrop #3, and all distributions began automatically on Sept. 18 at 18:10 UTC. Optimism also urged its users to ignore any sites claiming to disperse Airdrop #3, with a firm reminder: “There is no need to claim this airdrop. Do not interact with any site asking you to do so.”

Optimism’s Previous and Future Airdrops

The successful completion of Airdrop #3 marks the third in a series of token distributions from Optimism. Its second one saw 11.7 million OP tokens distributed by Optimism’s team to users who delegated the voting power of their tokens and incurred more than $6.10 in Layer 2 gas expenses since March 25, 2022.

The second airdrop was smaller than the first, with over 200 million tokens distributed to users in May 2022. Following both airdrops, the team pledged to conduct new ones in the future.

For those who missed out on this airdrop, Optimism has assured its community that other ones are coming, with 19% of the total initial supply of OP tokens dedicated to those. This move is part of Optimism’s broader strategy to encourage active participation in its governance and reinforce its commitment to scaling new coordination mechanisms.