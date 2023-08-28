In a recent financial report, adult content subscription service OnlyFans revealed that it had invested a portion of its working capital into Ethereum (ETH).

As of November 30, 2022, OnlyFans had purchased $19,889 million worth of ETH, which recorded an impairment loss of $8,455 million, leaving a carrying amount of $11,434 million.

OnlyFans Owner Collects $485 Million in Dividends

In 2022, OnlyFans’ revenues exceeded $1 billion for the first time. US-based Ukrainian Leonid Radvinsky, who acquired the company in 2018, has collected roughly $485 million in dividends since early last year.

This is one of many billion dollar companies getting into $ETH. Imagine what will be happen when they find #BTC is better store of value? Crypto hasn’t even started yet. OnlyFans owner collects $485 million in dividends as it invests profits into Ethereum https://t.co/ccKVJIUyP3 — Crypto Guru (@EatHealthyGetR1) August 27, 2023

The site experienced a surge in demand, attracting over 50 million new users and one million content creators by November 2022. During this time, users collectively spent $5.5 billion on the platform. Sales for the year rose by 17% to $1.1 billion, while pre-tax profits soared by 21% to $525 million.

OnlyFans Faces Controversy Amid Growth

The news comes while OnlyFans is facing some controversy. A previous investigation by BBC News brought to light instances of minors appearing and participating in content on the platform, which raised safety issues.

OnlyFans responded to these distressing claims by advocating for its strict safety measures, assuring the public in its reports that the company “exceeds what is legally necessary” to foster a secure and regulated community environment.

The firm also emphasized that its primary objective is to create the most secure social media platform that empowers content creators. Although OnlyFans is known for its mature content, it has begun diversifying its offerings. It now welcomes videos appropriate for all audiences, including genres such as cooking, comedy, fitness, and music.

Meanwhile, a billboard ad showcasing OnlyFans model Eliza Rose Watson’s page was under scrutiny from the public with claims that it consisted of content inappropriate for younger audiences. However, despite complaints, the Advertising Standards Authority cleared it for display as it considered them non-offensive.