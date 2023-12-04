TL;DR

BTC’s Jump to Almost $42K

The primary cryptocurrency made the headlines recently, with its price soaring to a 19-month high of almost $42,000 (per CoinGecko’s data). The considerable jump seems like a proper ending to the highly successful 2023 for the cryptocurrency industry, while some experts think an additional rally might be in the cards in the following months.

One analyst who touched upon the reasons behind the latest increase is the well-known money manager Jeroen Blokland. According to him, this surge is different compared to the last time the digital asset was trading at these levels:

“The last time Bitcoin topped $40,000 was in May last year. After that, Crypto scandals and lousy overall market sentiment pushed the price down. And while many investors are focused on the halving, it’s the acceleration of Bitcoin as an ‘accepted’ asset class that feels different from the last time we were at $40,000.”

The BTC halving scheduled for the spring of 2024 is only one factor that could propel a further price rally. Others include the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in the US and the upcoming data revealing the inflation rate in America.

What’s new Around Ripple (XRP)?

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency – XRP – has also experienced a price rise lately, being 4% up on a daily basis and reaching $0.64.

Its uptrend could be attributed to the overall bullish condition of the industry and a recent interaction with the popular exchange Crypto.com.

As CryptoPotato reported last week, the marketplace announced that the trading pairs XRP/EUR and SOL/EUR are now available on its platform.

SOL Projected for an Astronomical Ascent

Last but not least, we will touch upon Solana’s native token – SOL – which hit $65, representing a 15% increase in the past week.

Some analysts, including the X (Twitter) user Crypto King and Jacob Canfield, expect the coin to rise to unseen peaks in the foreseeable future.

The former thinks it could hit a new all-time high of $300 in the long run, while the latter envisioned the price exploding to a whopping $1,000. Canfield also advised people to diversify and invest in both Ethereum and Solana:

“No reason not to have allocations to both. It’s like trying to bet on Microsoft or Google. Tesla or Ford. Just buy both.”