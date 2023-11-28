Prominent blockchain analytics platform Nansen announced the launch of Nansen 2, which represents an upgrade to its tool suite. This latest version aims to reveal previously undisclosed insights, assisting blockchain innovators – particularly investors – in accessing data more efficiently.

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, Nansen 2 introduces significant improvements to its existing features, focusing on enhancing its wallet and token analytics tools. These upgrades are expected to significantly improve functionality, providing users with comprehensive insights into the multichain perspectives of any wallet or entity. This update also aims to offer an understanding of specific on-chain token movements.

Unveiling Nansen 2

The added functionalities in Nansen 2 enable users to automatically categorize Ethereum wallets according to their specified criteria, allowing users to identify, track, and monitor wallet addresses.

Furthermore, these features offer a detailed perspective of the holdings and activity within these designated addresses. Such functionality is expected to provide deeper insights from blockchain data easily and non-technically.

Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik said,

“Crypto investors often struggle with multiple tools to surface alpha. Nansen 2 offers a 100x improvement in the speed of our product, innovative new features such as Signals and Smart Segments, and the power to track everything on-chain in one place.”

Doubling Down on AI

Nansen 2 incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) more extensively to improve user experience. The introduction of features such as Smart Search and Signals allows users to search for data and locate pertinent dashboards using natural language queries. Signals, in particular, flag unusual volume or activity changes in tokens and NFTs and aim to offer “actionable insights.”

Moving forward, Nansen 2 plans to include Signals providing personalized insights based on user preferences.

Last May, Nansen announced the acquisition of DeFi portfolio tracker Ape Board for an “eight-figure” sum to bolster its Web3 capabilities.

The acquisition came on the heels of Nansen’s $75 million Series B funding round in December 2021, with leading contributions from Accel, GIC, a16z, Tiger Global, SCB, and 10X. The on-chain data analytics platform had previously secured $12 million in its Series A funding round in June of that year.