The Hedera Council announced a new partnership with food giant Mondelēz International, the company behind popular brands such as Toblerone, Cadbury, and Oreo.

As the governance body for the Hedera public network, the council will assist Mondelēz in developing distributed ledger technology solutions for internal use. Currently, the Hedera network is governed by a wide array of industry leaders such as Dell, IBM, Google, Deutsch Telekom, Ubisoft, and plenty more.

Continuous Commitment to Blockchain Solutions

Shortly before the partnership was announced, Mondelēz began collaborating with SKUx, a fintech payment platform that it tasked with building alternative payment solutions to provide an alternative to its coupon and voucher system. Established in 2012 to take over the snack division of Kraft Foods, its grocery division was split into a different company.

SKUx has also been partnered with Hedera for several years now, which may have led – at least in part – to the announcement of the direct agreement between Mondelēz and the Hedera council, given the amount of emphasis the blockchain project places on networking and strengthening relationships between companies worldwide.

According to Bill Miller, the co-chair of the Membership Committee for the Hedera Council, he and his team aim to strengthen not only the business ties between parties but also consumer trust in one of the biggest snack producers worldwide.

“Mondelēz International is a global food leader responsible for many of the food brands that today’s consumers enjoy. We are excited to amplify their voice as part of the Hedera Council towards spearheading relevant business solutions for the greater CPG and retail ecosystem.”

Upgrading Logistical Capabilities

Together, the two companies will develop tools for supply chain management, digital transformation initiatives, and more.

Xiang Xu, the Leader of Digital Strategy and BlockChain at Mondelēz International, also commented on the initiative, stating that the enterprise he represents eagerly looks forward to the partnership and hopes that the solutions developed together will solve longstanding production hassles.

“We are excited to continue our commitment to digital transformation by exploring distributed ledger technologies alongside Hedera. The potential to solve longstanding retail industry challenges for consumer-packaged goods companies and merchants is very compelling.”

If Hedera’s prior experience is any indication, Mondelēz will soon benefit from robust yet innovative solutions in the agreed-upon areas.