MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings have become a major success, showcasing a strategy that has propelled the company to impressive unrealized gains.

Co-founded by Chairman Michael Saylor, the business intelligence firm’s bold move into Bitcoin since 2020 has been a masterclass in foresight and conviction, especially during a time when the asset class was still considered the ‘Wild West of Finance.’

With the recent addition of 3,000 Bitcoins at a cost of $155.4 million, MicroStrategy solidified its position as a leader in crypto adoption, being the largest corporate holder of BTC.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, with Bitcoin soaring approximately 35% since the SEC’s approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds on January 11th.

This surge has translated into remarkable gains for MicroStrategy, with its holdings effectively doubling in value.

It’s worth noting, though, that Saylor has reaffirmed several times that the company has not intentions of ever selling its BTC, thus this unrealized profit could remind just that – unrealized.

Prior to sitting on almost 2x gains, the company also recorded its largest single quarterly increase in Bitcoin holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023 in three years.

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy’s evolution into the leading crypto asset underscored the transformative power of the asset class in general in reshaping corporate fortunes.

During the firm’s latest earnings call, CFO Andrew King said the company is “the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, and we have remained committed to our Bitcoin acquisition strategy with the highest conviction.”

So far this year, the company’s stock price has strongly followed Bitcoin’s upward trajectory.

MSTR’s share price reached $995.5 on February 29th, representing a gain of 45.3% year-to-date. During this same period, the price of Bitcoin also increased by 47%.