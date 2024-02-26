It appears that Michael Saylor was completely serious when he recently said that he plans on buying Bitcoin forever.

MicroStrategy just announced that they bought another 3,000 BTC, each priced at $51,813. This means they paid around $155 million for it.

With this most recent move, MicroStrategy is currently the proud owner of 193,000 BTC. They’ve paid a total of $6.09 billion for it, putting their average price at $31,544 per BTC.

At current prices, their stack is worth a little less than $10 billion, netting them a return of close to 63%.

The announcement comes very shortly after the official Twitter account of the company was compromised. The hacker posted a link to a fake MSTR token that led to over $400K being stolen.