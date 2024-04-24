TL;DR

Meme coins like Bonk Inu, dogwifhфat, and others are seeing significant price increases, while the leaders Dogecoin and Shiba Inu show more modest gains.

Analysts predict a possible further rally for the asset class following the recent Bitcoin halving, which has historically led to market surges.

Meme Coins in the Spotlight

Meme coins have been crypto’s rock stars during this bull cycle, with many of them witnessing substantial price increases in the past few months. Today (April 24) is another green day for the majority of the realm.

Leading assets of that type, including the Solana-based Bonk Inu (BONK), dogwifhat (WIF), Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), and BOOK OF MEME (COME) experienced daily price spikes of 27%, 17%, 23%, and 12%, respectively.

Pepe (PEPE) – the third-largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization – jumped by 15%, whereas Floki Inu (FLOKI) is up around 14%.

The biggest assets in the cohort – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are trailing behind with much more modest increases. Elon Musk’s favorite token ascended by 2% daily, while its rival saw little-to-no price movements in the past 24 hours.

The total market capitalization of the meme coin sector currently stands at over $58.5 billion, a 4% increase compared to the figure observed on April 23.

Expectations of a Further Rally

Some analysts have recently outlined predictions that SHIB, DOGE, WIF, and many other meme coins may experience an even more substantial bull run in the near future. One factor hinting that such a scenario could be in the cards is the Bitcoin halving, which took place last week.

The event, following which miners’ rewards for validating blocks on the blockchain were slashed in half, has historically been a precursor of a major resurgence of the entire cryptocurrency market.

For example, DOGE was worth less than a cent by the time of the previous halving in 2020, while a year later, its value pumped to almost $0.70.