Caitlyn Jenner, an American media personality and a former Olympic gold medal winner, has a new meme coin she’s promoting via her X account. Dubbed $JENNER, the token was launched on the Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX), Pump.fun.

Despite the suspicion from several crypto community members on X, the meme coin has soaked up a market capitalization of over $24 million, according to data from the on-chain analytics platform DEX Screener.

Jenner Promotes New Meme Coin

On May 26th, Jenner’s X account began publicizing the meme token hours after the crypto-friendly Donald Trump promised to “keep Elizabeth Warren and her goons away from [Americans’] Bitcoin.” The Olympian personality has been a vocal supporter of Trump in his presidential campaign against Joe Biden.

While Jenner began promoting the Solana-based meme coin under her name via X, she followed some prominent crypto figures. The media personality and her supposed manager, Sophia Hutchins, reassured the crypto community through video clips that Jenner’s account was not hacked. Still, several users claimed that Jenner’s video was a deepfake.

Jenner’s manager informed users via X Spaces that Jenner was out playing golf and unavailable to go live.

In less than 24 hours of launching the meme coin, $JENNER has captured a millions-worth market cap and $183 million in trading volume. The Solana-based token has soared by 39,000% to a trading price of $0.024. This surge is fueled by Jenner’s large followers on social apps. She has 3.3 million followers on X and 15.6 million fans on Instagram.

Is It Real or a Hack?

Despite the videos shared by Jenner and her manager and the mem ecoin’s market performance, its authenticity is still questioned among users.

Rich the Kid, an American rapper, saw his X account promoting a meme coin the same way Jenner’s X handle is currently doing. However, these tweets have been taken down.

An X user, CodeXBT, stated that one malicious player is behind the crypto adverts on both accounts. The user added that “a known grifter” from the AVAX ecosystem called Sahilsays is behind the attack.