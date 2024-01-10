TL;DR

Robert Kiyosaki forecasts a significant rise in Bitcoin’s value, linked to the possible approval of a BTC ETF in the US.

The SEC’s pending decision on various ETF applications is highlighted, with some experts expecting a favorable outcome.

The article also touches on the anticipated effects of the BTC halving and positive trends in Bitcoin’s on-chain metrics.

‘I Will Be Buying More Bitcoin’

Robert Kiyosaki – a known investor and author of the bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad” – forecasted that Bitcoin’s price could skyrocket to an all-time high of $150,000 in the near future. He believes the potential approval of a spot BTC ETF in the United States would be amongst the main reasons.

The product will make it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to BTC, as it will remove many of the challenges associated with investing in crypto, such as self-custody. Fresh capital heading toward the market might positively impact the price of the leading digital asset.

The SEC’s decision on whether to approve or reject numerous ETF applications from various finance giants is expected in the upcoming days. Some, including Eric Balchunas and Lark Davis, believe a green light is the more likely option.

Besides predicting a bright future for BTC, Kiyosaki assured that he would increase his exposure to the asset, alongside gold and silver:

“It’s all good news except for losers who save fake fiat US dollars. I will be buying more gold, silver, & Bitcoin with fake dollars.”

BTC Halving and On-Chain Metrics

Earlier this year, Kiyosaki urged people to keep an eye on another bullish event: the BTC halving. It slashes the miners’ rewards in half, causing a reduced supply growth that could trigger a price rally for Bitcoin (assuming the demand stays the same or rises). Historically, the halving has been followed by record-breaking bull runs. Those willing to learn more about it can take a look at our video below:

The stock-to-flow creator “PlanB” also thinks that the halving will have a tremendous impact on Bitcoin, fueling its price to a whopping $532,000.

Another element indicating that the asset’s value might be poised for a rally is the Bitcoin exchange netlow. According to CryptoQuant, outflows have drastically surpassed inflows in the past two days. Shifting from centralized platforms toward self-custody is considered bullish since it reduces imminent selling pressure.