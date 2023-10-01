Minswap – which is the largest decentralized exchange on Cardano – witnessed a spike across various metrics after months of low activity.
According to the latest update by DappRadar, Minswap’s unique active wallets (UAWs) and transaction count increased by 89.85% and 63.05%, respectively over the past seven days. The volume was also up by a modest 16% in the last seven days.
- During the same period, Minswap added 11.29k UAWs, 129.59k transactions, and $592.08 million in trading volume.
- The weekly figures spiked due to massive activity recorded on September 24th, when the volume of the DEX surged to $6.86 million, as per the latest data.
- On the same day, unique active wallets also climbed above 5.4k, while the transaction count hit 35.96k.
- Such activity could boost the prices of Minswap’s native MIN tokens, which generate value from platform usage and are used as a governance token.
- The surge comes coincided with the launch of the ADA/JPG trading pair, which was made available to users on the decentralized exchange.
- Besides, the last prominent spike was in May when the figures for all three metrics registered new all-time highs.
- Minswap continued to hold its position as the liquidity king of Cardano DeFi, ending the second quarter of the year with a total value locked (TVL) of approximately $50 million and a dominance of more than 32%.
- The figures have since dropped, and TVL is currently stuck near $40 million, DeFiLlama data revealed.
