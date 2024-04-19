TL;DR

Binance is set to undergo a system upgrade on April 23-24, which may disrupt several services, including trading and user logins.

The exchange regularly updates its platform, recently adding new trading options and loanable assets while discontinuing others.

There Might be Disruptions Next Week

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – will conduct a scheduled system upgrade from April 23 to April 24 to “improve the overall system performance and stability.” The company warned that users may encounter some setbacks during the process while using the official website or mobile application.

“Impacted services include, but are not limited to, new user registrations, user logins, trading services, etc,” the firm clarified.

Nonetheless, Binance assured that all funds remain secure during the upgrade, adding that services will be resumed once the process is completed.

It is also important to note that the exchange has stated there will be no further announcements on the above. This means that whatever users come across on the Internet should be taken with a grain of salt.

Binance’s Previous Announcements

Besides upgrading its system on a regular basis, the company also keeps adjusting its trading options to respond to recent market trends and enhance users’ experience.

Earlier this year, it terminated services with Monero (XMR) and three other altcoins – Aragon (ANT), Multichain (MULTI), and Vai (VAI).

This month, Binance introduced additional trading options to Mexican traders, launching the USDT/MXN pair. Shortly after, it added 18 new loanable assets to Binance Loan. Some of the affected tokens included popular meme coins such as dogwifhat (WIF) and Pepe (PEPE).

Most recently, the exchange listed the ARB/USDC and NEO/USDC perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage, while FIL/USDC allows up to 75x leverage.