According to insights shared by lawyer John E. Deaton, the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple has had a negative impact on the adoption of XRP.

The lawyer, following the legal proceedings, recently took to X to highlight a notable example of how the lawsuit hindered the cryptocurrency’s adoption.

Deaton’s observation comes as a shared personal experience from when he attempted to make a payment over the Internet.

Here’s is a small yet significant example of how the lawsuit hurt #XRP’s adoption. I was just purchasing an item over the internet and the payment options include: “Pay with cryptocurrency with @BitPay.” BitPay originally included #XRP – it was one of the first ones utilized.… pic.twitter.com/MGsbWEGnOA — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 3, 2023

He noticed that the payment options included the well-known crypto payment processor BitPay, which initially had supported XRP as one of its accepted cryptocurrencies.

However, Deaton revealed that following the SEC lawsuit against Ripple, BitPay stopped processing XRP transactions within the United States.

Before the lawsuit, XRP was widely recognized as a cryptocurrency for efficient cross-border payments and transactions.

In contrast, other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, created initially as a humorous take on the digital currency phenomenon, have taken on unexpected roles, such as being used for payments.

Deaton’s tweet highlights the irony of the situation, where a cryptocurrency like Dogecoin, created as a meme, has found its way into payment systems. In contrast, XRP, a cryptocurrency designed specifically for payments, has faced setbacks due to regulatory challenges.