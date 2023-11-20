Kronos Research, a Taipei-based trading, market-making, and venture capital firm, reported an incident of unauthorized access to its API keys on Saturday, as outlined in a post on X.

The security breach involved the unauthorized access of API keys, resulting in a loss of approximately 13,007 ETH, valued at $25 million at the time of the incident.

Kronos Suffers $25M in Losses

Following the incident, Kronos temporarily halted all trading activities, impacting Woo X, an exchange incubated by the former where it plays a key market maker role.

Woo X assured the safety of client funds but temporarily paused certain asset pairs due to liquidity issues arising from Kronos’s trading suspension. Subsequently, spot and perpetual trading, as well as withdrawals, have resumed.

1/ Since 1:20 am (GMT+8), our team has been working round the clock to minimize the impact and resume trading operations, following a hacking incident that involved unauthorized access to our API Keys. https://t.co/t2cP9s69sZ — Kronos Research 🟠 (@ResearchKronos) November 19, 2023

The security breach has raised concerns about the vulnerability of cryptocurrency trading firms and the challenges associated with managing API keys. Kronos Research, known for its involvement in crypto research, marketing, and investment, now faces substantial financial consequences.

The unauthorized access underscores the persistent challenges of securing digital assets, highlighting the importance of robust security measures within the cryptocurrency trading industry.

Crypto Hacks and Scams on the Rise

Over the past few months, significant crypto hacks and scams have resulted in losses approaching a billion dollars.

Certik reports attributing these incidents to various factors, including protocol exploits, exit scams, private key exploits, and oracle manipulation.

One noteworthy event was the Mixin Network exploit in September 2023, causing a $200 million loss and ranking as the most substantial exploit of the year. Cybercriminals also targeted Stake.com, resulting in a $41 million loss, classifying it among the ten biggest hacks of the year.

The top 10 hacks in 2023 collectively accounted for 84% of the total stolen amount, with over $620 million taken in those attacks alone. DefiLlama data reveals that cybercriminals have caused losses exceeding $735 million on crypto companies and DeFi protocols through 69 hacks in 2023. With three months remaining, 2023 appears to fare better than 2022, which saw hackers absconding with over $3.2 billion across 60 hacks.

These occurrences underscore the ongoing difficulties in securing digital assets, underscoring the pressing necessity for improved security measures within the cryptocurrency industry.