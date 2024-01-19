Crypto exchange HTX was again targeted by malicious actors on Friday – this time through a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

Despite a short-lived outage, crypto billionaire Justin Sun has reassured followers that the exchange’s website has been restored, and all user’s funds are “SAFU.”

Sun, who acts as an advisor to HTX, is also the owner of the crypto trading platform Poloniex, and founder of the Tron (TRX) blockchain.

“HTX and HTX DAO have been attacked by DDoS,” Sun wrote to X on Friday, adding later that “All services of HTX have been restored.”

Both HTX and Poloniex have been plagued by numerous attacks and hacks in recent months, in one case losing customers’ crypto worth over $125 million.

In November, Sun confirmed that the HTX and HECO cross-chain bridge had been hacked, with on-chain data suggesting that it had lost upwards of $80 million in crypto.

Nevertheless, Sun has promised to reimburse all affected users at HTX and Poloniex through an ‘Epic airdrop’, entirely funded by the profits at both platforms.