Crypto exchange HTX was again targeted by malicious actors on Friday – this time through a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.
Despite a short-lived outage, crypto billionaire Justin Sun has reassured followers that the exchange’s website has been restored, and all user’s funds are “SAFU.”
- Sun, who acts as an advisor to HTX, is also the owner of the crypto trading platform Poloniex, and founder of the Tron (TRX) blockchain.
-
“HTX and HTX DAO have been attacked by DDoS,” Sun wrote to X on Friday, adding later that “All services of HTX have been restored.”
- Both HTX and Poloniex have been plagued by numerous attacks and hacks in recent months, in one case losing customers’ crypto worth over $125 million.
- In November, Sun confirmed that the HTX and HECO cross-chain bridge had been hacked, with on-chain data suggesting that it had lost upwards of $80 million in crypto.
- Nevertheless, Sun has promised to reimburse all affected users at HTX and Poloniex through an ‘Epic airdrop’, entirely funded by the profits at both platforms.