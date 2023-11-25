Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and lead exec at Poloniex and HTX (formerly known as Huobi), promised an upcoming airdrop with assets to victims of the recent hacks against the two exchanges.

He also updated the community that HTX had resumed withdrawals for a few TRX-related crypto assets.

Recall the first hack against HTX, which took place at the end of September when a bad actor siphoned $8 million worth of crypto. However, Sun said days later that the perpetrator had returned the funds and that the event was now considered a white-hat incident.

Poloniex, another crypto exchange led by TRON’s founder, suffered a similar faith in mid-November. The consequences were more severe, though, as the total amount of stolen funds equaled $125 million, despite the initial reports that claimed the losses stood at $63 million.

To top it all off, another exploit followed earlier this week, which involved HTX and the HECO chain bridge, with the amount stolen suggested to be almost $90 million.

While the investigations continue, Justin Sun took it to X to provide some promising news for the users of both platforms, reassuring them that their losses will be fully covered once again.

As HTX and Poloniex approach opening deposit and withdrawal, we will initiate an epic airdrop for users with assets. Please stay tuned! My deepest apologies to the users affected by the hacker attacks on HTX and Poloniex. We will cover the loss and All assets are are SAFE. — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) November 24, 2023

Additionally, Sun informed that HTX Global had resumed deposits and withdrawals with TRX and USDT based on Tron.

Both these hacks against HTX came after the company’s rebranding from Huobi Global, which took place on the 10th birthday in mid-September.