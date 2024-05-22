Ripple’s recent market behavior indicates an extended phase of uncertainty and sideways movement, with a slight increase in price observed recently.
Despite this, XRP encounters a significant resistance zone, hinting at a possible short-term bearish rejection.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
Examining the daily chart reveals a prolonged period of sideways trading, characterized by market uncertainty, with XRP’s price oscillating within a narrow range.
This range is defined by a key resistance at $0.55 and a major support level at $0.47. Recently, there has been a modest rise in demand and bullish momentum, pushing the price towards the upper boundary of this range.
However, Ripple is now contending with a crucial resistance zone that includes the range’s upper limit, the 200-day moving average, and a multi-month ascending trendline. Should buyers manage to break through this pivotal area, a sustained bullish trend could emerge.
Nonetheless, the recent price movements indicate ongoing uncertainty and a lack of definitive market direction, suggesting that Ripple might continue to trade sideways within this range until a breakout occurs.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, a bullish bounce is evident near the lower boundary of an ascending wedge, around the $0.50 mark, propelling the price towards a critical resistance area. It encompasses the 0.5 ($0.5310) and 0.618 ($0.5574) Fibonacci retracement levels, areas likely to encounter significant supply and selling pressure.
Should the buyers surpass this critical resistance, a fresh bullish rally could aim to reach the wedge’s upper boundary at $0.58. Conversely, a bearish rejection at this level might trigger another decline toward the wedge’s lower boundary. A break below this key threshold could set off a prolonged bearish trend, targeting the $0.48 level in the short term.
In summary, while Ripple’s price has seen a minor uptick, it faces significant resistance levels that could dictate its next move. The market remains in a state of uncertainty, and traders should watch for either a breakout or continued consolidation within the current range.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.