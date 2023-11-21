Solana’s spectacular performance has come to an end – or at least that’s how the market looks at the time of this writing.
Key Support levels: $44
Key Resistance levels: $67
1. Uptrend Lost?
Despite a good show from buyers, Solana lost momentum once the price reached the resistance at $67, where it was rejected by sellers. Bears have taken over, and the uptrend that started in mid-October has seemingly come to an end.
2. Bearish Cross on Daily
The daily MACD moving averages just did a bearish cross today, which confirms that sellers are back. If buyers don’t return, then this correction could see Solana fall back to its current support at $44.
3. Daily RSI Bearish Divergence
The bearish divergence that was spotted last week has been confirmed. The price failed to make higher highs and is now found in a correction. Until the daily RSI makes higher highs, the bias remains bearish.
Bias
The bias for SOL is bearish.
Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price
With the uptrend lost, Solana is in search of support. The level at $44 is a strong candidate for that as it has a good chance to attract buyers again. Once support is found, this cryptocurrency could move higher again.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.