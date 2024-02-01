TL;DR

Analysts predict a short-term increase in XRP’s value, with some viewing the current moment as a “buy-the-dip” opportunity.

Long-term forecasts are highly optimistic, reaching up to $594 by 2050, despite ongoing trends and the historical size of the cryptocurrency market.

The Most Recent XRP Predictions

Ripple’s XRP might have underperformed in the past month, but multiple analysts remain confident its price would thrive in the short term.

According to the X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO, the asset’s value “is destined” never to close below $0.50 on a monthly timeframe. Currently, XRP hovers exactly that mark (per CoinGecko’s data).

The analyst believes the recent downfall presents “a generational buying opportunity” for investors, adding that the price might soar above $1 if surpassing a major resistance level described as “the Berlin wall.”

XRP Whale was even more optimistic, predicting that February would be a “historic” month for XRP. The analyst envisioned a 2,500% increase to as high as $13 in the next 30 days.

Crypto_Barbie went further, claiming she had sold her house to buy the dip. Numerous X users commenting below the post supported her decision, while some claimed the move hides severe risks. After all, one of the most essential tips in crypto is that people should invest only what they can afford to lose.

Those willing to explore additional XRP predictions can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Some Shocking XRP Forecasts

The crypto exchange Changelly recently analyzed that XRP’s price could hit $0.72 at the start of February before starting a new downfall that would take it to $0.55 by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, it laid out an extremely bullish prediction for the long run, suggesting the tokens’ value could rise to a whopping $594 by 2050.

Several months ago, the crypto analyst Shannon Thorp envisioned that XRP could reach the $500 milestone by 2027. It is worth mentioning that a rapid upswing of that type would require the asset’s market capitalization to explode above $250 trillion.

To put this into further perspective – during the bull run of 2021, when Bitcoin’s value reached its all-time high at almost $70,000, the total market cap of the entire industry was around $3 trillion.