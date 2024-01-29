TL;DR

XRP has fallen 15% in a week but remains a focus for optimistic long-term price predictions.

Analysts foresee potential short-term gains for the asset due to overcoming important resistance levels.

Ripple’s XRP has tumbled by 15% in the past month (per CoinGecko’s data), currently hovering at the $0.52 mark. Nonetheless, some analysts and entities remain confident that its value will flourish in the future.

The cryptocurrency exchange Changelly (based in the Czech Republic and having over 2.5 million active users) is among the bulls, predicting that XRP could rise above $0.65 before the end of January. The organization also envisioned a price of $0.72 on February 1 before starting a new downfall that would take it to $0.55 by February 27.

Changelly is quite optimistic for the long term, setting tags of $1.25, $1.84, and $2.70 for the next three years. What’s more, it forecasted that XRP would be worth an astonishing $594 by 2050:

“After the analysis of the prices of XRP in previous years, it is assumed that in 2050, the minimum price of XRP will be around $512.50. The maximum expected XRP price may be around $594.78. On average, the trading price might be $540.41 in 2050.”

The popular X (Twitter) user Dark Defender gave their two cents, too, suggesting the coin has successfully overcome the $0.5286 resistance level in the past few days. The analyst ssees this as a precursor of a short-term jump to $0.60 and a subsequent rally toward the previously discussed Fibonacci Target of $1.88.

Recently, EGRAG CRYPTO predicted that XRP could spike to $1.40 by April this year and then proceed to an all-time high of $5.

Interestingly, Ripple is scheduled to meet the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a grand trial on April 23, an event that could impact the price of the asset and the dynamics of the entire cryptocurrency market.

Those willing to check additional XRP forecasts, feel free to take a look at our video below: