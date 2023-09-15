It’s safe to say that Ripple is going through quite a bit, and it seems it’s been this way ever since the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against the company.

Back in 2020, the Commission alleged that Ripple Labs had conducted an unregistered sale of securities worth more than a billion dollars, essentially claiming that XRP is a security.

Needless to say, this caused much damage to the cryptocurrency and its community.

Now, no other than a community member is revealing signs of what they believe to be a coordinated attack on XRP:

The user didn’t go into details and failed to substantiate all of the claims, but it did spark a discussion around the Ripple lawsuit.

Ashley seems to believe that Judge Torres will come out with a decision on the recent filings (perhaps the SEC appeal) “before the end of next week… Maybe Thursday 21st.”

Be that as it may, there might be a silver lining after all. Recent data shows that XRP is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on social media, ranking third after Bitcoin and Ethereum. This might have something to do with the case itself, since it’s a landmark lawsuit that the entire community is watching.