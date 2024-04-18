TL;DR

Polkadot (DOT) has dropped 22% in value over the past week. Despite this, some traders look at it as an opportunity right now.

Analysts predict a significant rebound for the asset, with potential targets ranging from $20 this summer to near $47 next year.

The Right Moment to Invest in DOT?

Polkadot’s native token – DOT – has suffered painful losses during the latest crypto market decline, with its price nosediving by 22% on a seven-day scale. Earlier this week, the asset tumbled below the $6 mark for the first time since December 2023, while currently, it hovers at the $6.30 level (per CoinGecko’s data).

However, some analysts remain certain that DOT will overcome the challenges and rise to witness new peaks. One popular trader who outlined the token’s potential is the X user with hundreds of thousands of followers – Wolf of Altcoins.

The enthusiast placed DOT among the top cryptocurrencies worth buying at the moment. Other well-known altcoins in the club include Cardano (ADA), Arbitrum (ARB), Kaspa (KAS), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), and many more.

Additional traders who view the current DOT price decline as a buy-the-dip opportunity are FLASH and Michaël van de Poppe. They both recently added the asset to their portfolios.

Short-Term Bitcoin Price Prediction

According to the well-known analyst and trader CRYPTOWIZARD, Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency is set for a “volcanic eruption brewing.” He assumed an 80% price increase should it overcome the major resistance level of $9.60.

CryptoYodda believes DOT can hit a two-year high of $20 this summer, while the crypto content creator Jake Gagain was even more bullish. He expects the asset’s value to reach $47 sometime next year (just inches from a new all-time high).

This post is powered by Polkadot