Waiting for ADA’s Upswing?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been on a substantial uptrend in the past few weeks, marking a 50% price increase on a 30-day basis. Numerous experts have predicted that the asset might experience a further rally in the near future, with the popular cryptocurrency analyst using the X (Twitter) handle Ali being among those.

They claimed that ADA’s current status mirrors its condition during the 2018-2020 cycle (prior to the COVID-19 health disaster). In their view, the asset might ascend to as high as $0.75 by the end of the ongoing year should it break the critical resistance level of $0.45 in the first week of December.

Ali laid out an even more optimistic forecast for the long term, envisioning ADA to explode above $6.50 by the summer of 2025.

#Cardano‘s current consolidation trend eerily mirrors the 2018-2020 phase without the COVID-19 crash! If so, $ADA could break through the $0.45 resistance around the first week of December. The upswing could send #ADA to $0.75 by late December. Looking to trade this setup? Head… pic.twitter.com/u3KzOsZj2F — Ali (@ali_charts) November 16, 2023

Top ADA Predictions as of Late

This is not the first time Ali has shared their viewpoint on ADA’s future valuation. The analyst has previously suggested that the coin could soar to $10 in the second quarter of 2024.

The X user Lucid was even more bullish, maintaining that ADA has a chance to explode to $30. They based their forecast on the assumption that global inflation could be a beneficial factor for the digital asset sector, lifting crypto’s market capitalization to approximately $10 trillion within the decade.

