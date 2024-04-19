As CryptoPotato reported earlier, the BTC price fell back below the important $60K level. This came following reports of explosions occurring close to Isfahan – near the airport of this Iranian city.

The reports were sourced from FARS – a semi-official news agency in the country, which cited local sources.

Now, however, it was reported by Spectator Index that a senior official from Iran has said there are no plans for immediate retaliation.

BREAKING: Iranian official tells Reuters there are no plans for retaliating against Israeli strike — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2024

The market took the news positively, with Bitcoin’s price skyrocketing toward the $65K level, marking a recovery upwards of 8% compared to the previous lows.

This story is developing.