Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as XRP seems to approach its third bullish golden cross in history.
A golden cross is often used when shorter moving averages surpass or cross long-term moving averages, indicating movement from bearish to bullish.
- Popular analyst Egrag Crypto on Twitter recently mentioned that the XRP community should prepare for the incoming bullish cross.
- Egrag’s analysis indicates that every time the 21 weekly EM and 100 weekly EMA create a bullish cross, XRP explodes vastly.
#XRP Get Ready for the Bullish Cross! 🐂🚀📈
You don’t need to be a TA Guru to see that whenever the 21 Weekly EMA and 100 Weekly MA create a #BullishCross, #XRP ignites like 🔥.
Digging deeper, this #BullishCross emerges following a prolonged tussle with the 21 EMA.#XRPArmy… pic.twitter.com/oS2J7f5XP8
— EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) August 21, 2023
- Egrag posted an image displaying XRP’s historical data indicating that this coin has only ever seen such golden crosses twice in history, with the upcoming one being its third.
- The first bullish cross occurred in March 2017, when XRP was trading at just about $0.00672. Shortly after, the asset surged by over 49,155%, reaching a new height at $3.31.
- Later in 2020, XRP saw its second Golden Cross resulting in a massive 653% value hike. The coin moved from $0.2675 in November 2020 to almost $2 in April 2021. This happened even as XRP suffered from the pressures of the SEC case.
- Much like the previous events, Egrag hints at possible price surges, which could mirror about half of 2017 increases, about 24,577%, possibly seeing XRP surge to over $128 from the currently prevailing value of $0.5208.
- Egrad’s tweet spurred a flurry of responses from Twitter users, some just seeking clarity, while others celebrated.
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter CRYPTOPOTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.