Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as XRP seems to approach its third bullish golden cross in history.

A golden cross is often used when shorter moving averages surpass or cross long-term moving averages, indicating movement from bearish to bullish.

Popular analyst Egrag Crypto on Twitter recently mentioned that the XRP community should prepare for the incoming bullish cross.

Egrag’s analysis indicates that every time the 21 weekly EM and 100 weekly EMA create a bullish cross, XRP explodes vastly.

#XRP Get Ready for the Bullish Cross! 🐂🚀📈 You don’t need to be a TA Guru to see that whenever the 21 Weekly EMA and 100 Weekly MA create a #BullishCross, #XRP ignites like 🔥. Digging deeper, this #BullishCross emerges following a prolonged tussle with the 21 EMA.#XRPArmy… pic.twitter.com/oS2J7f5XP8 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) August 21, 2023

Egrag posted an image displaying XRP’s historical data indicating that this coin has only ever seen such golden crosses twice in history, with the upcoming one being its third.

The first bullish cross occurred in March 2017, when XRP was trading at just about $0.00672. Shortly after, the asset surged by over 49,155%, reaching a new height at $3.31.

Later in 2020, XRP saw its second Golden Cross resulting in a massive 653% value hike. The coin moved from $0.2675 in November 2020 to almost $2 in April 2021. This happened even as XRP suffered from the pressures of the SEC case.

Much like the previous events, Egrag hints at possible price surges, which could mirror about half of 2017 increases, about 24,577%, possibly seeing XRP surge to over $128 from the currently prevailing value of $0.5208.

Egrad’s tweet spurred a flurry of responses from Twitter users, some just seeking clarity, while others celebrated.