TL;DR

Ripple’s New Home

Ripple has been frequently making the headlines throughout the ongoing year thanks to the numerous developments surrounding the blockchain enterprise and its winning court streak against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Most recently, the company announced the opening of new global headquarters in San Francisco, hinting that it has no intention to leave American soil. The building with the modern office was built in 1927 and recently underwent a remarkable makeover. Back in 2019, it was acquired by two real estate giants – Invesco Real Estate and TMG Partners – for $125 million.

David Schwartz – Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer – shed more detail on the matter, unveiling photos of the new workspace on X (Twitter). Numerous users congratulated the firm for its move, wishing it success in the future.

It remains unclear whether Ripple would continue running some operations at its former office at 315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco.

The Approaching Ripple/SEC Trial

It is worth mentioning that Ripple’s decision to move to new global headquarters comes approximately four months before its grand trial with the US SEC.

The legal battle between the entities started in December 2020 when the regulator sued the blockchain company for allegedly selling more than $1.3 billion worth of XRP as unregistered securities.

The clash was heating in the following years, with a peak occurring in mid-July 2023 when US Federal Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple’s XRP sales from years ago did not constitute an offer of investment contracts.

The magistrates later dismissed the SEC’s wish to appeal the decision and cleared CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and Executive Chairman – Chris Larsen – of all charges brought by the watchdog.

The trial in April next year is supposed to determine the outcome of the lengthy conflict. A decisive Ripple victory could positively resonate across the entire cryptocurrency sector, whereas an opposite ruling could have a negative impact.