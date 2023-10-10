TL;DR



Kristina Campbell, Ripple’s ex-CFO, joins Maven Clinic.

Ripple wins two court cases against the SEC; trial set for April 23, 2024.

A positive verdict for Ripple may boost XRP’s price in 2024.

Replacing Ripple With a Health Company

Kristina Campbell, who spent the last two and a half years serving as Ripple’s Chief Financial Officer – departed the crypto firm to take the same position in the healthcare company Maven Clinic. She announced the news on her personal LinkedIn account, expressing gratitude to the blockchain enterprise and her former colleagues:

“A big thank you to everyone at Ripple who made the last few years so memorable.”

The departure comes in the midst of a legal battle between the cryptocurrency entity and its big enemy – the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple currently has the upper hand in the dispute, having won two court victories in a row.

US Judge Analisa Torres recently dismissed the regulator’s wish to appeal the July decision, which determined that the firm’s XRP sales from years ago did not constitute an offer of investment contracts. She also set April 23, 2024, as the trial date.

The Outcome Could Trigger a Bull Run for XRP

The final resolution of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC is highly expected by XRP proponents and the entire cryptocurrency community as it could prompt a price rally for the asset and improve the regulatory environment in the States.

According to ChatGPT, Ripple’s potential win might be one of the factors contributing to a bull run in 2024. Others include new banking partnerships, crypto market trends, technological advancements, supply and demand, speculation, and more.

Those curious to find out how XRP could perform once the digital asset industry starts booming again could take a look at our video below: