XRP price exceeds $0.70, outshining other cryptocurrencies with significant holding by large investors and a recent spike in social media discussions.

XRP’s performance, with over a 25% gain, eclipses Bitcoin’s 2% rise, reflecting a standout rally in the crypto market.

Analyst predictions suggest further growth for XRP, with ambitious price targets up to $18.22, supported by optimistic technical analyses.

XRP Whales on the Move

Ripple’s coin – XRP – has been crypto’s rock star in the past few weeks, with its price recently spiking above the coveted level of $0.70. The asset’s rally coincides with an increased activity coming from large investors.

As revealed by Santiment, wallets holding between 100K and 1 billion coins currently control almost 46% of the token’s total supply (the highest mark since the beginning of the year). Besides that, November 5 witnessed the largest spike in XRP discussion rate since mid-July.

The asset’s recent price explosion comes amid a broad crypto market revival. However, most coins, including Bitcoin (BTC), find it hard to match XRP’s pace. The primary cryptocurrency has risen around 2% in the past week, whereas Ripple’s token has jumped by over 25%.

One Super Bullish XRP Prediction

Numerous analysts believe that XRP’s uptrend could continue in the near future, with some envisioning impressive new heights. The X (Twitter) user Dark Defender recently suggested that the assets could skyrocket to $5.85 and even surpass $18 should it overcome some important “short-term” targets:

“I don’t think XRP will stay long around the $1 level since the Sub-Wave 3 has 3 main targets: $1.88, $5.85 & $18.22 Par/SAR indicator is expected to turn green soon, which will add volume to the move. We are above Ichimoku in the weekly, which is positive,” the analyst surmised.

