Expansion of On-Chain Earn Program: OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its On-Chain Earn program, now including opportunities for users to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products, specifically adding Solana (SOL) and Core (CORE) to its offerings.

OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its On-Chain Earn program, now including opportunities for users to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products, specifically adding Solana (SOL) and Core (CORE) to its offerings. Staking Options and APR: Users can stake SOL and CORE to earn an Annual Percentage Rate (APR), with Solana offering an APR of 5-8%, and Core offering 22-26%. This can be done via the “Grow” section on the OKX website or app.

Users can stake SOL and CORE to earn an Annual Percentage Rate (APR), with Solana offering an APR of 5-8%, and Core offering 22-26%. This can be done via the “Grow” section on the OKX website or app. Impact on Solana’s Price: Following the announcement, Solana’s price rose significantly, showing a 5% increase in a day, surpassing $75, a 30% rise in the past month, and an impressive 650% increase since the start of 2023.

The leading cryptocurrency exchange – OKX – disclosed the expansion of its On-Chain Earn program which enables users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products.

Specifically, the company included two digital assets in the offering – Solana (SOL) and Core (CORE).

Clients are now allowed to stake the aforementioned coins and earn an Annual Percentage Rate (APR). Those willing to take advantage of the offering should select the “Grow” section on the OKX website or application and subscribe for SOL or CORE.

Users dealing with Solana can earn an APR of 5-8%, while these picking Core can receive 22-26%.

SOL’s price has headed north shortly after the OKX announcement, charting a 5% increase on a daily basis and surpassing the $75 mark. Moreover, the asset has surged approximately 30% in the past month and a whopping 650% since the beginning of 2023.