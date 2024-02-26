TL;DR

Binance will temporarily suspend 15 trading pairs for two hours on February 28.

The company recently added new trading and borrowing options, with some of the affected digital currencies showing significant price improvements.

The exchange will temporarily cease access to 15 trading pairs on Binance Convert, including WBNB-BNB, WETH-ETH, STGOLD-STG, AVAOLD-AVA, MATICUSDCE-USDC, PAX-TUSD, BUSD-FDUSD, and more, on February 28.

The endeavor is part of scheduled system maintenance, which will take about two hours. Users may resume trading on the aforementioned pairs at Binance Convert once the process is complete.

The company explained that the main goal of the upcoming development is “to improve the overall system performance and stability.”

Binance often makes amendments or enforces certain developments to enhance user experience. Earlier this month, it terminated trading services with Monero (XMR), Aragon (ANT), Multichain (MULTI), and Vai (VAI).

Shortly after, it added ADA/USDC, AVAX/USDC, MATIC/USDC, and XRP/USDC as new cross-margin pairs and AC Milan Fan Token (ACM), FIO Protocol (FIO), and IQ (IQ) as new borrowable assets on cross and isolated margin.

Last week, the firm expanded the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot, embracing FIL/USDC, HBAR/TRY, PENDLE/TRY, and WLD/USDC. It also enabled trading bots services with BNB/FDUSD, DYM/USDT, ETH/FDUSD, PYTH/USDT, SOL/FDUSD, PYTH/USDT, and others.

Scheduled maintenance, on the other hand, is a different type of update, and it rarely affects prices since traders have time in advance to prepare. However, it’s also important to note that Binance has said that there will be no further announcements on the above. This means that whatever you come across on the internet should be taken with a grain of salt. Do not click on any links unless you have verified their authenticity.

Just recently, the official MicroStrategy Twitter account was compromised. The hacker posted a phishing link to a fake MSTR token offering, which led to more than $400K being lost or compromised.