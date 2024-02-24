TL;DR

Binance added new cryptocurrency trading pairs and bot services involving high-performing coins like SOL, FIL, and WLD.

The exchange’s offering partially targeted the Turkish market with new TRY pairs, reflecting increased crypto interest in the nation’s challenging economic environment.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange expanded the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot, adding the pairs FIL/USDC, HBAR/TRY, PENDLE/TRY, and WLD/USDC.

Additionally, the company allowed trading bots services with BNB/FDUSD, DYM/USDT, ETH/FDUSD, PYTH/USDT, SOL/FDUSD, PYTH/USDT, and others.

Some of the affected cryptocurrencies, such as Solana (SOL), Filecoin (FIL), and Worldcoin (WLD), have taken center stage as of late due to their price appreciation. SOL’s value skyrocketed by approximately 1,000% over the past year, currently trading above the $100 mark.

FIL and WLD have been among the best performers in the previous days. The former has soared by 8% in the past 24 hours and almost 70% on a monthly scale. WLD has charted even more impressive gains, up around 230% on a two-week basis.

Some of the introduced trading pairs focus on the Turkish lira (TRY), enabling Turks to dive deeper into the world of crypto. Locals have shown great interest in the digital asset industry in the last few years, partially due to the crash of their national currency and the worrying condition of the domestic economy.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high price in Turkey, among other countries, following record inflation.

Binance has announced numerous similar amendments since the beginning of 2024. Not long ago, it terminated trading services with Monero (XMR), (XMR), Aragon (ANT), Multichain (MULTI), and Vai (VAI).

Earlier this week, it added ADA/USDC, AVAX/USDC, MATIC/USDC, and XRP/USDC as new cross-margin pairs and AC Milan Fan Token (ACM), FIO Protocol (FIO), and IQ (IQ) as new borrowable assets on cross and isolated margin.